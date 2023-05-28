'Today where is Prithvi Shaw and where is Shubman Gill?': Karsan Ghavri urges youngster to pull up his socks

Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Former Indian paceman Karsan Ghavri has dissected the contrasting directions the careers of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill since the 2018 U-19 World Cup win. Ghavri feels Shaw has thought himself to be a star since then, but has only plummeted in recent times and needs to rise.

Gill has been in a purple patch, evident by his international and IPL performances in the past few months. In January, he became the youngest ODI double-centurion and is currently the Orange Cap holder in IPL 2023. On the contrary, Shaw has had quite a few off-field issues in recent times and hasn't played for India since July 2021. He also managed only 106 runs in eight innings in IPL 2023.

Speaking to the Indian Express, the 72-year-old reflected that Gill has reached unparalleled heights despite being in the U-19 T20 World Cup alongside Shaw. However, he pointed out that Gill has worked on his weaknesses and urged Shaw to do the same instead of wasting his potential.

"They were in the same team that won the U-19 World Cup in 2018, right? Today where is Prithvi Shaw and where is Shubman Gill? They are in two different categories. Shaw thinks he is a star and nobody can touch him. But he needs to understand that at the international level, irrespective of whether you are playing T20, 50 over or the Test match or even the Ranji Trophy, it takes only one delivery to get you out. They are of the same age. Nothing has been lost yet. Gill has worked on his flaws, while Shaw hasn’t. He still can. He needs to work hard; otherwise, there is no point having so much potential."

Read Also Prithvi Shaw spotted with his girlfriend Nidhi Tapadia at the Red Carpet of IIFA 2023

Simon Doull echoes Karsan Ghavri's words:

Former New Zealand paceman Simon Doull spoke on Shaw's rough patch, saying he sees no improvement in the youngster's technique from the 2018 season and how he seems unfit.

"I pointed out the glitch in his batting in 2018 and till now, I can see the same. No change. You can’t continue down the same road. If things aren’t working, you have to change them up, and he has to understand where he is at in his game. It’s just not good enough. I don’t think he is fit. I don’t think he has really adjusted his game as such and he has paid the price."

His poor performance was one of the chief reasons behind Delhi Capitals finishing ninth in IPL 2023.