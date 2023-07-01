Prithvi Shaw To Play In County Championship, Royal London Cup For Northamptonshire

Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw |

India opener Prithvi Shaw has been signed by Northamptonshire for the remainder of the County Championship season, it was announced on Saturday. Shaw will also represent the County side in the Royal London Cup in August.

The 23-year-old is set to join his County team after the completion of the Duleep trophy where he will be playing for the West Zone.

Shaw has been out of action since the Indian Premier League 2023 where he turned up for the Delhi Capitals and hit form towards the end of the tournament.

He hasn't played any first-class cricket since Mumbai's defeat against Delhi in the Ranji Trophy 2023 season.

Shaw hasn't yet played any domestic cricket in the United Kingdom and will become the fifth Indian batter after Cheteshwar Pujara (Sussex), Ajinkya Rahane (Leicestershire), Arshdeep Singh (Kent) and Navdeep Saini (Worcestershire) to play in the County 2022-23 season.