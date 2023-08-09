WATCH: Prithvi Shaw Makes History In English List A Cricket With 244 vs Somerset

Out-of-favour India opener Prithiv Shaw is certainly making his case stronger for a place in the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI World Cup as he made a historic double hundred in the ongoing One-Day Cup in England on Wednesday.

Shaw smashed 244 off 153 balls against Somerset to help Northamptonshire post a massive total of 415 for 8 in 50 overs. His 200 came off just 129 balls.

Shaw's swashbuckling knock was laced with 28 fours and 11 sixes at the Northampton cricket stadium.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shaw's score is now his highest in List A cricket, going past his previous best of 233*, and the second highest in English List A cricket. Overall, Shaw's 244 is the sixth highest in List A cricket history.

The right hander is the only batter in the world to score a double hundred in two different countries - India and England.

Shaw was at the crease from the first over till the last but fell just three balls short of carrying his bat, getting out to Danny Lamb in the 50th over.

Shaw's latest knock has put him on top of the list of highest run scorers in the One-Day Cup 2023. He has amassed 304 runs from three one-dayers with scores of 34, 26 and 244.