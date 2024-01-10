Living Life King Size: Virat Kohli Gives An Exclusive Tour Of His Luxurious ‘Holiday Home’ In Alibaug; Watch

Team India's talismanic batter Virat Kohli has recently built a luxurious villa in the coastal city of Maharashtra, Alibaug. It has been reported that villa owned by former Indian captain is worth INR 19 crore.

Kohli bought a villa in Alibaug in Avas Living in March 2023. Avas Living is a luxury bungalow in Awas Village, which located in the Alibaug tehsil of Raigad district. Awas is often known for preferred locations for prominent personalities in India. This is the second property of Virat Kohli and his Anushka Sharma's in Alibaug.

Virat Kohli's holiday home tour in Alibaug. pic.twitter.com/Kj8IrgPL14 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) January 10, 2024

The newly built Alibaug bungalow of Virat Kohli is a holiday home for him and his family, staying away from chaos and noise of the city.

Speaking about his holiday home in Alibaug, Virat Kohli said that the place should get a feel of getting relaxed, centered and peaceful

"The most important thing for me in a holiday home is the feeling when you get absolutely relaxed, centered, and peaceful. Just a feeling of home away from your regular home." Kohli said in a video.

Kohli's Alibaug Villa is 10,000 sq ft plot

Virat Kohli's luxurious villa in Alibaug is 10,000 sq ft and is built by internationally acclaimed architectural design company SOATA led by Phillippe Fouché.

The villa has the Californian Konkan-style four-bedroom villa, that has an essence of 'raw luxury'. The hall room of the villa has been bathed with natural light through windows and wall glasses, which shows Kohli's commitment towards idea of sustainability and sophistication.

Former India captain highlights the most interesting part of his villa. He said, "The most interesting feature is the double-height cut-out ceiling in the living space, as it welcomes natural light. The more light the better its energy.”

Virat Kohli returns to T20I for the Afghanistan series

Virat Kohli has made his comeback to India T20I squad for the upcoming three-match series against Afghanistan, starting on December 11.

The leading run-getter in T20Is has returned to the shortest format of the gap of 14 months. Kohli's last appearance in T20I was in the T20 World Cup 2022, where India lost to England in the semifinal.

Apart from Kohli, Rohit Sharma also returned to the T20I side as a captain in the series against Afghanistan. Rohit will be leading Men in Blue for the first time since T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.