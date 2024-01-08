Watch: Star Sports Uploads Hilarious Video Of Virat Kohli’s Funny Moments From SA vs IND Test Series

Virat Kohli. | (Credits: Screengrab)

With Virat Kohli undeniably known as one of the most animated cricketers to grace the game, BCCI's official broadcaster Star Sports came up with a unique clip via their official handle on X (formerly Twitter). Star Sports shared a clip of all the memorable moments of Kohli from the recently-concluded Test series between India and South Africa.

With India targeting their first Test series win in South Africa, Kohli was all fired up on the field so the South African batters could mistakes. Having lost two series in South Africa under Kohli's own captaincy, the 35-year-old had the extra motivation. Hence, he was seen quite animated on the field.

Virat Kohli finished as the highest run-getter for India during the Test series:

Despite all those antics on the field, Kohli didn't let his form dwindle throughout the series as he looked the most comfortable Indian batter of the lot. The former Indian captain began the series with 38 in the first innings of the opening Test at Centurion, followed by a magnificent 76 in the 2nd innings of that same fixture, albeit India's heavy innings defeat to go 1-0 down.

Kohli top-scored with 46 in the first innings at Newlands in Cape Town, but gloved down the leg-side to Marco Jansen when India were at the doorstep of victory. While the tourists levelled the series, their dream to conquer the South African shores remained unfulfilled.