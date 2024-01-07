‘Welcome Back To T20I Cricket’: Fans Elated To See Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli Return For Afghanistan Series

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli | Credits: Twitter

Team India squad announcement by Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan grabbed headlines due to return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to shortest format.

The BCCI announced 16-member Indian squad for three-match T20I series against visiting Afghanistan team, starting on January 11. The Men in Blue will be led by none other than Rohit Sharma, who will captain the side for the first time since T20 World Cup 2022.

The leading run-getter in T20Is, Virat Kohli is also set to make a comeback in the shortest format after 14 months for the Afghanistan series. The veteran Indian batters will make their first appearance in T20I since Team India's exit from T20 World Cup 2022 after losing to England in the semi-final in Australia.

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have been among the best batters in T20Is. After the T20 World Cup 2022, the duo decided to shift their focus towards ODI and Test, keeping in mind World Test Championship Final and ODI World Cup.

When Rohit Sharma decided to take a back seat in T20Is, Hardik Pandya took over the captaincy reins.

The return of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to T20I cricket, Indian cricket fans go berserk on social media, especially on Twitter and excitedly looking forward to see the veteran batter marking their comeback in the T20I series against Afghanistan. The fans also expressed how much they missed the iconic duo in the T20I.

Here's how fans reacted to Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli return for Afghanistan T20I series



'Rohit should lead the team in T20 World Cup 2024' - Sourav Ganguly

Former Team India captain and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly backed Rohit Sharma to lead the Men in Blue in the upcoming T20 World Cup, slated to take place in June in West Indies and USA.

Ganguly also backed Virat Kohli to part of India squad for the marquee event, adding that there won't be any problem if they returned to India T20I team after a long gap of 14 months.

"Of course Rohit should captain the team in the T20I World Cup. Virat Kohli also should be there. Virat Kohli is an outstanding player, nothing will happen (to return after 14 months)," former Team India captain said.