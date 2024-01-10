Inside Virat Kohli’s ₹19 Crore Villa In Alibaug Which Celebrates ‘Raw Luxury’; Photos

By: Aakash Singh | January 10, 2024

The hall of Virat Kohli's Alibaug villa reflects soothe and calmness in the room and built as per his taste and preferences

The villa has Californian Konkan-style 4 bedrooms, which celebrates 'raw luxury’

Virat Kohli's Alibaug luxurious villa has a balcony where one can enjoy with a cup of coffee and view of the mountain

Former India captain has set up a outdoor dinning or Al Fresco dinning in his Alibaug villa, with six-sitter table.

Kohli's luxurious Alibaug villa has a outdoor space, where one can relax and breathe the fresh air

The hall room of the Kohli's villa was designed by international acclaimed architectural design company, SOATA

This is one of the four bedrooms in Virat Kohli's holiday home in Alibaug, with a LED TV

Another bedroom with natural light streaming through the window, showing the commitment of Virat Kohli towards sustainability and sophistication

The bathroom of Virat Kohli's Alibaug villa, which features a big mirror and ceramic washbasin

