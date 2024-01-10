Inside Virat Kohli’s ₹19 Crore Villa In Alibaug Which Celebrates ‘Raw Luxury’; Photos

By: Aakash Singh | January 10, 2024
The hall of Virat Kohli's Alibaug villa reflects soothe and calmness in the room and built as per his taste and preferences
Credits: Instagram/Architectural Digest India
The villa has Californian Konkan-style 4 bedrooms, which celebrates 'raw luxury’
Credits: Instagram/Architectural Digest India
Virat Kohli's Alibaug luxurious villa has a balcony where one can enjoy with a cup of coffee and view of the mountain
Credits: Instagram/Architectural Digest India
Former India captain has set up a outdoor dinning or Al Fresco dinning in his Alibaug villa, with six-sitter table.
Credits: Instagram/Architectural Digest India
Kohli's luxurious Alibaug villa has a outdoor space, where one can relax and breathe the fresh air
Credits: Instagram/Architectural Digest India
The hall room of the Kohli's villa was designed by international acclaimed architectural design company, SOATA
Credits: Instagram/Architectural Digest India
This is one of the four bedrooms in Virat Kohli's holiday home in Alibaug, with a LED TV
Credits: Instagram/Architectural Digest India
Another bedroom with natural light streaming through the window, showing the commitment of Virat Kohli towards sustainability and sophistication
Credits: Instagram/Architectural Digest India
The bathroom of Virat Kohli's Alibaug villa, which features a big mirror and ceramic washbasin
Credits: Instagram/Architectural Digest India