Lionel Messi Takes 11 Minutes To Complete Hattrick, Inter Miami Break Major League Soccer Record For Most Points In Single Season; Video

Lionel Messi scored a stunning hattrick helping Inter Miami rout New England Revolution 6-2 on Saturday at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Messi scored three goals in 11 minutes after coming from the bench in the 58th minute. The hat trick from the Argentina skipper saw Inter Miami also break the record for most points by a team in an MLS season. Miami finished the MLS regular season with 74 points and a 22-4-8 (W-L-D) record, edging past the Revolution’s 2021 tally of 73 points.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution highlights

After going down by two goals inside the first 34 minutes of the match, Luis Suárez started the comeback by scoring twice in under four minutes to keep alive the chase for the points record.

Messi started the match with an assist by setting up Benjamin Cremaschi to put Miami ahead for the first time in the 58th minute.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner then scored his first goal in the 78th minute, before getting two more goals in the 81st minute and 89th minute. He also became the club's all-time leading scorer with 33 goals. With 20 goals apiece, Messi and Suárez are set to finish second in the Golden Boot race to DC United's Christian Benteke (23 goals).

Inter Miami To Feature In FIFA Club World Cup

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will feature in next year’s expanded FIFA Club World Cup, FIFA president Gianni Infantino announced on Saturday. Messi and his team-mates will kick-off the tournament in the opening game at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the NFL’s Miami Dolphins, on Sunday, June 15.

Miami, who this month won Major League Soccer’s Supporters’ Shield for the best regular season record, will take the qualification slot designated for the host nation. The competition could pit Messi against top European club opposition for the first time since he left Paris Saint Germain last year to move to Miami.

The 32-team tournament will feature title winning teams from each of FIFA’s continental confederations.