Lionel Messi Matches Cristiano Ronaldo's International Hattrick Record As Argentina Beats Bolivia 6-0 In 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match

Lionel Messi's Argentina produced a sublime performance to beat Bolivia 6-o in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier match held in Buenos Aires. Not only did Messi score his record 10th international hat-trick but also provided two assists as the defending world champions completed a comfortable win at the Estadio Mas Monumental (River Plate Stadium).

The hat-trick also saw Messi equalling the massive record of Cristiano Ronaldo for most number of international hat-tricks. Both Ronaldo and Messi now lead the way with 10 hat-tricks, with Iran’s Ali Daei at 9.

Argentina vs Bolivia match highlights

Lionel Messi was just making his second international appearance since recovering from an injury sustained at the Copa America in July. The Argentina skipper broke the deadlock in the 19th minute after a mistake by Bolivia defender Marcelo Suarez.

Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra prevent the hosts from extending their lead with couple of good saves. However Viscarra was beaten in the 43rd minute when Lautaro Martinez scored from Messi's quick cross.

Argentina made it 3-0 just before the break, with Messi setting up Julian Alvarez to find the back of the net.

After the interval, Argentina looked to have extended their lead through Nicolas Otamendi. However, the defenders goal was ruled offside. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni then decided to ring in changes and it did pay dividends

Substitute Thiago Almada did make it 4-0, however, scoring from Nahuel Molina's pass in the 70th minute. Messi, gave fans more reason to celebrate in the closing moments, beating two Bolivia defenders before unleashing a fierce shot past Viscarra to score his second. Messi needed only two more minutes to complete the hat-trick. The hattrick has now taken Messi's tally to 112 goals for his country.

Currently Argentina are top of the standings with 22 points, having returned to winning ways after losing to Colombia last month and drawing with Venezuela last week.