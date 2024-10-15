 Cristiano Ronaldo X Jacob & Co Launches Luxury Watch Collection Worth Over ₹49 Lakh, Inspired By Footballer's ICONIC Moments
Cristiano Ronaldo X Jacob & Co Launches Luxury Watch Collection Worth Over ₹49 Lakh, Inspired By Footballer's ICONIC Moments

Cristiano Ronaldo, in collaboration with Jacob & Co., launches the "Flight of CR7" & the "Heart of CR7" watch collections. Keep reading to know more:

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 02:43 PM IST
article-image
Cristiano Ronaldo X Jacob & Co Watch Collection | Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo, a name synonymous with luxury, has taken his love for high-end fashion to new heights with the launch of his own custom-watch collection. In collaboration with the esteemed American jewellers and watchmaker Jacob & Co., Ronaldo’s latest creation features a luxurious watch designed with his iconic football moments on field.

Taking to Instagram, the footballer shared a series of stunning pictures, flaunting his exquisite watch collection. He captioned the post, "I've always dreamed of having my own watch collection. The @jacobandco Flight of CR7 & the Heart of CR7 takes inspiration from some of my most iconic moments on the field. I hope you like them as much as I do."

Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired luxury watch collection

The 'Flight of CR7' draws inspiration from Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic header for Real Madrid against his former club, Manchester United, during the Round of 16 in the 2012-13 Champions League. This memorable goal serves as a tribute to Ronaldo's ability to deliver in crucial moments on the pitch.

article-image

According to the Jacob & Co. website, "The Jacob & Co x CR7 Epic X collection is a deeply personalised version of the Epic X. Both the Flight of CR7 and the Heart of CR7 feature all its signature markers: a 44mm case with X-shaped lugs, a smooth and polished or diamond-set bezel, and a coloured crown and flange. They’re powered by one of Jacob & Co.'s most iconic calibres. The two vertical pillars form the central part of the X shape, which comes from the design of the lugs, giving the collection its name."

The luxury brand further explained the watch collection, "In the Jacob & Co x CR7 Epic X collection, these two pillars represent Cristiano Ronaldo and the CR7 brand. The left pillar shows Ronaldo in various postures, while the right pillar features the CR7 logo and his hand-written signature. The skeleton barrel cover is shaped like a football, and another image of Ronaldo, wearing his iconic number 7 shirt, is gold-printed on the caseback’s coloured sapphire crystal."

The 'Heart of CR7' presents Ronaldo's legendary pose following that memorable goal—an image that also serves as the logo for his CR7 brand.

How much does it cost?

Reportedly, the watch is priced at £19,335 (Rs 21.25 lakh), showcasing Ronaldo's passion and charisma. Meanwhile, the 'Flight of CR7' comes with a hefty price tag of £44,672 (49.10 lakh). Both watches are part of a limited edition, with only 999 pieces available.

