Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes The First Individual To Have 1 Billion Followers Across Social Media Platforms

Cristiano Ronaldo had recently reached a record-breaking 900 goals.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 02:35 PM IST
Ronaldo | Martin Rickett

After notching up a record 900 goals, Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo has become the first-ever individual to have 1 billion followers across his social media platforms. Ronaldo took to his official account on the social media platform and stated that it's a testament to fans' passion, drive, and love which extends well beyond for just the sport.

