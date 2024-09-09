Cristiano Ronaldo Brings Joy To Disabled Kids With Heartfelt Hug Before Portugal Vs Scotland Match; Video Goes Viral

Cristiano Ronaldo | Image: Instagram

Before the Portugal vs Scotland UEFA Nations League match, Cristiano Ronaldo warmed everyone's hearts with a deeply touching gesture. As he emerged from the tunnel, the Al-Nassr star took a moment to hug a group of disabled children The genuine affection he showed brought a beaming smile to one of the child's face.

Following the heartfelt moment, Ronaldo brought good luck to his team, as he later scored the winning goal for Portugal in the 88th minute, sealing a 2-1 victory over Scotland. His goal, which marked his 901st career strike, came after Portugal had equalized through Bruno Fernandes, making a dramatic impact as a substitute.

Scotland had taken an early lead with a powerful header from Scott McTominay, sparking hopes for their first win against Portugal since 1980.

Portugal dominated the possession but Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn was brilliant between the goal. He brought a fine double-save to deny substitute Joao Felix, while Ronaldo rattled the post twice.However, despite their brave effort, Portugal’s late surge saw them secure the win.

Portugal's standing on UEFA Nations League Points table

With the second consecutive victory, Portugal leads League A Group 1 with six points, following an earlier win over Croatia. Scotland, unfortunately, has now faced two losses, both from late goals.

Ronaldo helps fan orphaned by explosion

Before the match against Scotland, Ronaldo along with Ishowspeed raised $100,000 (₹83 Lakhs) for Francisco, the kid who spent nearly two weeks in a coma after tragically losing his family in a devastating explosion. The meeting was a dream come true for the young survivor, who had admired the legendary player for years.

Francisco received a heartfelt video message from iShowSpeed. The YouTuber, a well-known fan of Cristiano Ronaldo, surprised Francisco with the news that Ronaldo and the entire Portuguese team would be visiting him.