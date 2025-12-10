Real Madrid Vs Manchester City Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Match In India

Image: Real Madrid/Manchester City/X

Fans of European football are in for a blockbuster night as Real Madrid and Manchester City lock horns once again in a high-stakes Champions League showdown. The match is slated for December 11 (early hours in India), and for football lovers here, there’s a clear way to catch all the action live: the go-to platform in India is SonyLIV, which holds the streaming rights for Champions League matches in the Indian subcontinent.

The fixture carries considerable intensity. Both clubs, European heavyweights, boast star-studded lineups, rich history and a hunger to dominate in Europe, making every meeting a spectacle. The significance of this match lies not just in the rivalry but also in what’s at stake as the competition unfolds.

From an Indian viewer’s perspective, tuning in on SonyLIV is the simplest path. The platform has become synonymous with UEFA Champions League coverage for viewers in the region, ensuring live telecast, replays, and highlights all in one place.

As kickoff approaches, anticipation will only rise. Fans will be hoping for a display of tactical brilliance, moments of flair and, given the pedigree of both clubs, a tense, edge-of-the-seat contest. Whether you’re watching for the sheer drama, the elite level of football, or to support your favourite team, this clash promises to deliver.

Video: Bernabeu Turns Turbulent As Real Madrid Fall 2-0 To Celta Vigo Following Dramatic Double Red Cards Of Fran Garcia & Alvaro Carreras

Real Madrid’s home game at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium against Celta Vigo ended in chaos on December 7, 2025, a 2-0 defeat that will be remembered not just for the result, but for a dramatic disciplinary collapse that saw the hosts finish with nine men.

The trouble began in the 64th minute when Fran Garcia received a second yellow card in quick succession, for two fouls on Celta players judged reckless by the referee. That automatic red card reduced Real to ten men just as the game was still very much in the balance.

The dismissal of Garcia proved a turning point. Celta seized the numerical advantage and pressed harder, eventually doubling their lead. The match then descended into even deeper disarray. In stoppage time, Alvaro Carreras was shown a red card for an outburst directed at the referee, a send-off for dissent that left Real depleted to nine players by the final whistle.

With two players gone, Real Madrid lost not only defensive solidity, but composure. The visitors exploited the gaps, managed the game smartly, and sealed the win, with the final blow delivered by Williot Swedberg, who scored both goals, the second one deep in stoppage time against the nine-man hosts.

Beyond just a damaging result, the collapse exposed deeper concerns about discipline and temperament under pressure at Real Madrid. Two red cards in a single match, especially avoidable ones, are rarely just bad luck. They reflect a loss of control, and on this occasion they cost Real not just a match, but also home advantage, momentum, and a blow in the league standings.