Early Menopause, Intimacy Issues, & Celibacy: Experts Answer Common Sexual Health Concerns

I am 34 years old and already in menopause. I am told that this is abnormal. Please advise. AG, Malad

Early menopause is not abnormal. Talk about it with your partner. Do explain what you are facing at physical and emotional levels, as it is difficult for him to understand. Peri-menopause can start as early as in the thirties and as late as in the fifties. However, if early, it leads to early menopause. The menstrual cycle may fluctuate with changes in bleeding. There are emotional disturbances and mood changes as well.

All the symptoms like weight gain, mood swings, restlessness, sleeplessness, and hot flushes the body undergoes is considered normal. Just have a regular yearly check-up with your gynaecologist. Get your ultrasonography done to evaluate the status of your ovaries and uterus. Maintain good calcium levels as per the doctor’s advice. You may have dryness in vagina due to which intercourse hurts. You can use oestrogen based gels prescribed by your doctor which will help you during physical intimacy.

I am a 45-year-old man. After I have sex with my wife, a smelly discharge comes out of her vagina. What could be the reason? NB, Bandra

Healthy vaginal discharge acts as a lubrication during intercourse. The colour and thickness varies as per her hormonal phase. It is usually thin or little thick before periods; even white or light yellow. It does not smell bad, though. Unusual smell means an infection in her vagina. It can be bacterial or fungal infection, cervicitis, vaginosis, a ruptured boil in vagina, pelvic inflammatory disease or any type of sexually transmitted infections.

Check for symptoms like pain, burning, itching or occasional fever. You can take her to a gynaecologist who will examine her and advise needful tests for treatment. Avoid sexual intercourse till she visits a gynaecologist. With the right medicines the infection will come under control and the smell will disappear, and intercourse will be enjoyable as earlier.

I am a 28-year-old man and have led a celibate life, and intend to continue with that. My friend says it will lead to distortions in my psyche. PR, Chembur

A celibate man is one who willingly refrains from sexual intercourse. It involves giving up sex for a small period of time or forever. It must be your independent choice made happily. It must not be due to past failure in love or to avoid complications in relationships. Wet dreams (nightfall) can still occur during periods of celibacy as it is a normal physiological function of the body. If celibacy leads to mental distortions, then all the priests and religious gurus might also suffer... right? Rather we see them quite balanced and grounded. Anyways, take charge of your life as you feel right. Listen to your heart.

Dr Hetal Gosalia, Samadhan Health Studio. Queries may be sent to fpj.sexmatters@gmail.com