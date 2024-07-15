Video: Skipper Lionel Messi Moves From Tears To Joy As Argentina Defeat Colombia In Thrilling Copa America 2024 Final

Argentina skipper Lionel Messi was ecstatic after his team defeated Colombia in the thrilling Copa America Final at the Hard Rock Stadium in Florida's Miami Gardens on Monday, July 15.

The title clash between Argentina and Colombia went into extra time after a goalless regular play of 90 minutes. In the extra time, both sides were holding on to each other until Lautaro Martinez gave Argentina a 1-0 lead in the 112th minute of the thrilling final.

With eight minutes left and five minutes of extra time in the final, Argentina continued to maintain their lead as they didn't let Colombia equalize. After the referee blew the final whistle, Lionel Messi erupted in joy as Argentina defended their Copa America title. The video of the same went viral on social media.

Esto es lo que significa ser BICAMPEÓN de América 🥲 pic.twitter.com/zQluEm1QUN — CONMEBOL Copa América™️ (@CopaAmerica) July 15, 2024

Earlier, Messi was spotted crying inconsolably after he was forcefully subbed off due to an injury on his right ankle in the second half of the final against Colombia, While sitting in the dugout, the Argentina maestro struggled to control his tears streaming from his eyes as he couldn't continue playing for the team in the title clash.