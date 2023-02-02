e-Paper Get App
Lionel Messi drops retirement hint: 'I got everything in my career, there's nothing left'

Messi stated that he wanted for Diego Maradona to witness Argentina's first World Cup victory

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, February 02, 2023, 08:42 AM IST
Paris: After securing the most important trophy of his legendary career at Qatar by lifting the FIFA 2022 World Cup, Argentina's Lionel Messi admitted that he couldn't ask for more. Messi cemented his position as one of the greatest players of all time as Argentina won the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The World Cup was the last major trophy he lacked after winning many Ballon d'Or honours, league and UEFA Champions League crowns, and domestic cups.

"I got everything in my career, individually," he told UrbanaPlay in an interview as quoted by GOAL.com. "It was about closing my career in a unique way. I never imagined that all this was going to happen to me when I started, and getting to this moment was the best. We won the Copa America [in 2021] and the World Cup, there's nothing left," the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner said.

Messi stated that he wanted for Diego Maradona to witness Argentina's first World Cup victory since the Napoli icon assisted his country in winning the trophy in 1986. Maradona, Messi's World Cup 2010 coach, passed away in December 2020. "I would have liked that Diego Maradona would have handed me the [World] Cup or at least to have seen all of this. To have seen Argentina as world champions, considering how much he desired it and how much he loved the national team. I think he from above, as well as many other people that love me, gave me strength," GOAL.com quoted Messi saying.

The Paris Saint-Germain star has returned to club football in France, hoping to have a better season than the previous one. PSG is one of the favourites to win the Champions League, and Messi is crucial to their hopes.

