Lionel Messi speaks out on controversial tie against Netherlands at the FIFA World Cup 2022: 'I don't like what I did'

The quarterfinal match was surrounded by controversy. Before the encounter, Van Gaal said his players were better prepared than their rivals for a penalty shootout.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, January 31, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Lionel Messi has said that he regretted his fiery exchanges with the Netherlands coach and players during Argentina's controversial quarterfinal win in FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. A record 17 yellow cards were issued, including one to Messi for dissent. Now, in an interview aired on Monday (January 30), Messi, who guided Argentina to title glory in December, told radio Urbana Play of Buenos Aires: “I don’t like what I did, I don't like what happened afterward,” Messi said. “These are moments of a lot of tension, a lot of nerves. It is very quick and people react the way they react. Nothing was planned, it just happened.”

When Messi scored from the spot in regular time, he stood in front of Dutch coach Louis van Gaal and cupped both hands to his ears. After the game, he gesticulated to the Dutch bench and insulted striker Wout Weghorst, who scored twice in regulation.

WATCH: Fuming Lionel Messi slams Netherlands' Wout Weghorst after tense quarter-final clash in FIFA...
article-image

That quarterfinal was surrounded by controversy. Before the encounter, Van Gaal said his players were better prepared than their rivals for a penalty shootout. He also said “Messi did not touch the ball” in the semifinal between the teams in the 2014 World Cup; Argentina also won that tie in a penalty shootout.


