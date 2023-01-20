WATCH: Amitabh Bachchan shakes hands with Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi before Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG kickoff

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday attended the Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG exhibition match and met football legends Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi before the kick-off.

Bachchan shook hands with Ronaldo, who is leading the Saudi All-Star XI, and PSG captain Messi, pictures and videos of which are going viral on social media.

The blockbuster friendly match is also Ronaldo's first outing in Saudi Arabia since he signed the historic deal with Al Nassr last month.

Ronaldo vs Messi Face-off

This match is the first time since December 2020 that Ronaldo and Messi are facing each other. The last time they played against each other, Ronaldo was on the winning end as Juventus defeated Messi's Barcelona in a Champions League fixture.

Ronaldo is captaining the All-Star XI that has players from Saudi's Pro League clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

PSG are currently top of the Ligue 1 table, three points ahead of second placed Lens. The Paris based club however succubed to thier second straight away defeat losing 1-0 to Rennes on Sunday.

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe would look to regain some momentum as they take on the Saudi All stars, in what is expected to be a packed house.

