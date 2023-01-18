Saudi All-Star XI vs PSG: When and where to watch the high-octane friendly between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to renew his rivalry with long time rival Lionel Messi as Saudi Arabia's All Star XI will host Lionel Messi's Paris Saint Germain for a blockbuster friendly match in Riyad on January 19. The match will be the first time since December 2020 that the two players will face each other. The last time they faced off Ronaldo was on the winning end as Juventus defeated Barcelona in a Champions League ficture.

The game will also be Ronaldo's first game in Saudi Arabia since his record signing with Al Nassr in December 2022. Ronalo will captain the side that will have players from Saudi's premier twoi clubs Al Nassr and Al Hilal.

After diplomatic ties improved between Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the game will bear the perfect setting.

PSG are currently top of the Ligue 1 table, three points ahead of second placed Lens. The Paris based club however succubed to thier second straight away defeat losing 1-0 to Rennes on Sunday.

Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe would look to regain some momentum as they take on the Saudi All stars, in what is expected to be a packed house.

When is the match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain be played?

The match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain will be played on January 19, Thursday.

Where will the match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain be played?

King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh will host the high octane friendly.

What time will the match begin?

The match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Where to watch the match on televion?

The match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain will not be telecasted in India.

Where to live streaming the match

The match between Saudi All-Star XI and Paris Saint-Germain will be streamed live on PSG TV.