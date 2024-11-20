Are Linda & Vince McMahon Still Together? Reports Indicate Couple Have Parted Ways Amid Turmoil

Image: X

Linda and Vince McMahon have reportedly separated from each other amidst legal turmoil surrounding Vince and WWE. The news coincided with Linda McMahon’s nomination as US Secretary of Education by President-elect Donald Trump. However, the reasons behind their separation remain private. As per multiple reports, this revelation was confirmed by Linda’s attorney, Laura Brevetti.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer also added, “Technically they’re married...they haven’t been together in a long, long time.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The separation of Vince and Linda McMahon marks a significant shift in the partnership which lasted for decades and helped WWE reach to a place where it is currently. Although there has been no proof, it has been alleged that Linda McMahon has thought about getting a divorce. According to people close to the marriage, she made the choice as a result of years of being publicly humiliated and Vince's many transgressions

Linda and Vince McMahon were married in 1966 and share two children, Stephanie McMahon and Shane McMahon, both of whom have held prominent roles in WWE.

The latest news has brought McMahons' personal and professional lives under intense public scrutiny. Besdies the separation, Vince McMahon is also facing a daunting task of the legal challenges swirling around him and WWE.

Janel Grant had earlier file d suit against Vince claiming that former WWE chairman coerced here into sexual relationship in an exchange of professional opportunities after meeting him in March 2019. Grand worked with WWE from June 2022 until she was fired from the company in March 2022. After Grant, many more employees have come forward and raised complaint against former WWE executive chairman.

Vince McMahon's scandalous life

Vince McMahon's legacy has gone down as one of the most controversial figures in the history of WWE. He stepped back as the CEO and Chairman of WWE after allegations of sexual misconduct and infidelity. It was also reported that he made settlements to suppress the allegations from the company's money.

It has also been reported that McMahon had an extramarital affair with an employee who was hired in 2019 whom he met in his condo in Connecticut. He also paid her $3 million dollars in exchange for confidentiality.

It was also mentioned that he had asked for the woman's salary to be raised from $100,000 to $300,000 after which it was raised to $200,000. However, women claiming that they have been sexually exploited by McMahon dates back to more than four decades earlier.