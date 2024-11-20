'Battle Of Billionaires': Donald Trump Once Shaved Linda McMahon's Husband Vince's Head In WWE Ring; Video Goes Viral

Image: X

The old video of Donald Trump shaving Linda McMahon's husband Vince McMahon's head inside the WWE ring has gone viral after Linda was chosen to lead the Education Department.

In the throwback video from WrestleMania 23 in 2007, Trump shaved Vince's head after a staged feud. The feud began in January 2007 when Trump dropped thousands of dollars in cash on the audience during an episode of Raw.

While Trump has Lashley on his side, McMahon chose Umaga to fight for him in the Battle Of The Billionaires. Both McMahon and Trump were engaged in some physical antics of their own during the feud. Lashley secured the win for Trump, and Vince McMahon had to get his hair shaved

The Trump-McMahon showdown was a highlight of the 23rd edition of the WWE extravaganza, drawing a record-breaking crowd of 80,103 fans at Ford Field, surpassing the then-previous record of 78,129 set during the 2003 college BasketBowl between Michigan State and Kentucky.

About Linda McMahon

McMahon led the Small Business Administration during Trump's initial term from 2017 to 2019 and twice ran unsuccessfully as a Republican for the US Senate in Connecticut.

McMahon served on the Connecticut Board of Education for a year starting in 2009 and has spent years on the board of trustees for Sacred Heart University in Connecticut. She's seen as a relative unknown in education circles, though she has expressed support for charter schools and school choice.

In a statement on Tuesday, Trump called the wrestling mogul and billionaire Republican donor a "fierce advocate" for parents' rights and working hard to "give children an opportunity to receive excellent education regardless of zip code or income".