‘Wish Your Dad Ca** On Your Mom’s T*** Instead’: Disturbing WWE Locker Room Talks During Vince McMahon’s Era Disclosed

WWE during Vince McMahon’s era was filled with strict rules making it difficult for writers | Image: X

Former WWE writers accuse Vince McMahon of creating hostile & sexist environment. According to a report by Rollingstones the former writers from the organisation have described the work culture as toxic when former CEO Vince McMahon was in charge.

The report shared plight of writers with one of them stating one incidence where a leader insulted a coworker. He said,“I wish your dad pulled out and came on your mom’s tits instead of having you". He said that this kind of language was called "good old boys locker-room talk,"

Another writer revealed that the environment was filled with strict rules making it difficult for writers to properly do their job. “Those people were the most miserable people I’ve ever worked with, but that’s where a lot of them had worked their whole professional lives and that’s the only game in town. They didn’t know what it was like working on a regular television show.”.

The report further highlighted the poor plight of WWE during the McMahon era which had unconventional rules, including a formal dress code. The company required men to wear suits and women to wear skirts, dresses, or pantsuits; in addition, all employees were instructed to keep their shoes shined at all times.

The writers allege they were told not to sneeze in front of McMahon because he saw it as a sign of weakness and to always push their chairs in when they get up from a table. The writers say they were also instructed to stand whenever McMahon walked into the room and to sit down only after he took his own seat.

How has things changes since Vince McMahon left the company?

WWE has changed a lot in recent years since Vince McMahon stepped down as chairman after some serious controversies. Now, Paul "Triple H" Levesque is in charge and doing a great job, earning a lot of praise from everyone. McMahon's time in charge is now a thing of the past. The new WWE is shining brighter and getting better with its new leader.