Vince McMahon And The Undertaker Share Thoughts On Dramatic Ending To WrestleMania Streak

Undertaker lost for the first time after a 21-year winning streak at WrestleMania to BrockLesnar | Image: X

One of the biggest shocks in the WWE WrestleMania history was when The Undertaker lost for the first time after a 21-year winning streak. This surprising moment happened at WrestleMania 30 in 2014 when Brock Lesnar defeated him, a result that no one saw coming. The decision sparked a lot of speculation, with many fans believing that Vince McMahon played a major role in it.

However Vince McMahon and The Undertaker have different views on what happened that night.

What did Undertaker say about the streak that ended at Wrestlemania

The Undertaker, whose real name is Mark Calaway, revealed in a recent Netflix docuseries that McMahon walked into his dressing room and told him they were going to let Brock win. He also mentioned that he got concussed during the match, which lasted about 25 minutes, and he couldn’t remember much of it.

Vince McMahon responds to Undertaker's claim

McMahon in his response explained that it was a last-minute decision and suggested that The Undertaker wasn’t prepared for it. He added that The Undertaker might not have been concussed but simply couldn’t recall the match because it was so shocking for him. Ultimately, The Undertaker's streak ended at 21-1, leaving a lasting impact on wrestling history.

About Vince McMahon's documentary series

The Vince McMahon documentary titled 'Mr McMahon' has been released on Netflix. The Mr McMahon docuseries includes interviews with McMahon prior to his resignation, his family, and some of the most iconic names in wrestling history.

As well as the journalists who uncovered McMahon's allegations. Bill Simmons and Chris Smith, the executive producer of 'Tiger King' have developed the project showcasing the controversial life of former WWE boss.

The documentary features features WWE legends such as Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, John Cena, Paul Heyman, Cody Rhodes, Paul "Triple H" Levesque, Shane McMahon and more.