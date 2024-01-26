 Former WWE Employee Accuses Ex-Chairman Vince McMahon Of 'Sex Trafficking'
Vince McMahon stepped down as chairman of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in March 2022.

Friday, January 26, 2024
Vince McMahon

Former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Chairman Vince McMahon has landed in big trouble after former female employee of WWE accused him of 'sexual trafficking and assault' on Friday, January 26.

Janel Grant, former WWE employee, alleged that McMahon wanted to pay her in order to prevent from filing a lawsuit against him in Connecticut, USA. Grant described that she had to undergo psychological torture and physical violence when Vince McMahon was serving as CEO of WWE.

According to the report by Washington Post, Janel Grant claimed that former WWE chairman coerced here into sexual relationship in an exchange of professional opportunities after meeting him in March 2019. Grand worked with WWE from June 2022 until she was fired from the company in March 2022

It has been reported that Janel Grant was fired from World Wrestling Federation by Vince McMahon's wife Linda McMahon after she discovered the relationship with former WWE chairman. Furthermore, Grant claimed that she was asked to sign to nondisclosure agreement in exchange for $3 million.

article-image

