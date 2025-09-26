Laksh Satyen Jain To Represent India at Prestigious Under-7 Asian Schools Chess Championship in Mongolia

Laksh Satyen Jain (left) with coach Durga Nagesh Guttula |

Laksh Satyen Jain, a rising chess prodigy from Mumbai, has officially qualified to represent India at the Under-7 Asian Schools Chess Championship, scheduled to be held in Mongolia from October 24 to November 1, 2025.

This marks Laksh’s second major international appearance this year, after proudly representing India at the World Schools Chess Championship in Serbia earlier in 2025.

A student of the American School of Bombay, Laksh hones his skills under the guidance of renowned coach Durga Nagesh Guttula at the Mumbai Chess Centre, located at the Russian House on Pedder Road. Known for his sharp tactical style, deep calculations, and fearless approach on the board, Laksh continues to impress coaches and peers alike with his exceptional understanding of the game.

“Laksh is a Grandmaster — in the making, no doubt — but I say this not just for effect. His tactical depth, positional maturity, and psychological composure already reflect the hallmark of a Grandmaster,” said Coach Durga Nagesh Guttula.“He has the calibre and mindset to become one of the youngest Grandmasters in India. He studies the board like a veteran and plays with a clarity and confidence well beyond his years.”

Laksh is a regular on the national and international chess circuit, frequently participating in open rating tournaments across India and abroad. Just last month, he delivered an eye-catching performance at the FIDE Rating Chess Championship in Delhi, where he held three higher-rated opponents, showcasing his ability to take on more experienced players.

His games are often marked by aggressive openings, precise middle-game tactics, and a relentless pursuit of initiative — making him a tough challenge even for seasoned FIDE-rated players.

With a strong competitive spirit, world-class coaching, and unwavering focus, Laksh is already charting a path toward a remarkable chess career. His long-term ambitions include attaining the Grandmaster title officially, representing India at the Chess Olympiad, and competing at the highest echelons of world chess.