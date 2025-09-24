 Smaaash Chess Masters: Samuel Stephen Wins Boys U-16 Title In Hyderabad
Tripurambika V won the girls U-16 category title; Maneesh Reddy Lingam won the Boys U-14 event while Under-14 Girls trophy went to Modipalli Deekshitha

Irfan HajiUpdated: Wednesday, September 24, 2025, 08:18 PM IST
article-image

Samuel Stephen won the Under-16 Boys title in the Smaaash Chess Masters in Hyderabad this weekend. Tripurambika V won the girls category title. Over two thrilling days, Smaaash Inorbit Mall swapped the crash of bowling pins for the quiet tension of chess clocks. More than 160 young players filled the arena with sharp tactics and fearless play, turning September 20–21 into a celebration of pure strategy.

The city’s energy was electric—spectators leaned in, clocks ticked, and every silence carried the weight of a hidden plan.

Maneesh Reddy Lingam won the Boys U-14 event while Under-14 Girls trophy went to Modipalli Deekshitha. Sreyansh Thumati and Sai Anshitha Puvvala won the titles in boys and girls U-10 categories. The Under-8 boys and girls title went to Nivas Sai Karthikeya and Rishika Janga respectively.

"From rookies taking their first tournament step to seasoned prodigies chasing glory, every match delivered grit, creativity, and heart. Trophies, cash prizes, Smaaash vouchers, and digital certificates capped the celebration—but the real victory was the passion these players brought to every square," organisers said.

Hyderabad didn’t just host a tournament. It turned a mall into a grand master’s arena and proved that the Smaaash Chess Master is more

than an event—it’s a movement. The next chapter kicks off in Gurugram, then brings us back to where it all began: Mumbai.

Champions

● Under-16 Boys: Samuel Stephen Noble S

● Under-16 Girls: Tripurambika V

● Under-14 Boys: Maneesh Reddy Lingam

● Under-14 Girls: Modipalli Deekshitha

● Under-10 Boys: Sreyansh Thumati

● Under-10 Girls: Sai Anshitha Puvvala

● Under-8 Boys: Nivas Sai Karthikeya Yarlagadda

