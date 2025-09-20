Navi Mumbai Hosts District-Level School Chess Tournament With 1,442 Students From 124 Institutions | FPJ Photo

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) successfully organised its district-level school chess tournament 2025-26, witnessing intense competition among 1,442 students from 124 schools and junior colleges.

Pathway to Divisional-Level Competitions

The three-day tournament, held from September 16 to 18 at the Airoli Sports Association’s auditorium, was conducted by NMMC’s Sports and Cultural Department in association with the Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, Maharashtra State, and the Thane District Sports Council.

Students competed across under-14, under-17, and under-19 categories, with 884 boys and 558 girls participating. "Winners at this level will qualify directly for the divisional-level competitions under the state government’s sports policy, which recognises NMMC as a separate district for school-level events," said an official.

Strong Push for Sporting Culture

Speaking at the inauguration, Dr. Hemant Anarthe, secretary of the Airoli Sports Association, said, “Thanks to the encouragement and facilities provided by NMMC, children now have the opportunity to showcase their talent through nearly 49 types of district-level competitions. This is an important step in creating a strong sporting culture in Navi Mumbai.”

Dignitaries and Community Support

The tournament was inaugurated under the guidance of NMMC commissioner Dr. Kailas Shinde in the presence of Sports Officer Revappa Gurav, organising committee member Dhananjay Vanmali, Airoli Sports Association vice president Ketan Vakharia, management committee member Mohan Somvansh, and sports coordinator Rajiv Satam. Parents, trainers and students attended in large numbers.