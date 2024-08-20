Kylian Mbappe Sues Former Club PSG For ₹511 Crore; Here’s Why French Champions May Face Ban From UCL

Image: X

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has dropped a bombshell on his former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) by initiating legal action over a staggering €55 million (₹511 Crore) in unpaid wages. This shocking move could see PSG facing expulsion from the UEFA Champions League.

According to a report by the French newspaper ‘Le Monde’, Mbappe is demanding the payment of €55 million, a sum he claims is owed under his previous contract with PSG.

The breakdown of this amount includes €36 million from a signing bonus that was due in February, as well as the last three months of wages and an ‘ethical bonus’ for the same period.

The situation escalates further as Mbappe has taken the matter to the legal committee of the French Professional Football League (LFP) and, through the French Football Federation (FFF), to UEFA.

With the LFP now involved, PSG could face severe repercussions, including a potential transfer ban and the revocation of their UEFA license an outcome that would ban them from participating in the Champions League.

The report adds that any club taking part in UEFA competition must provide proof they have no outstanding salary payments to their personnel due no later than February 28 preceding the license season

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kylian Mbappe's argument with PSG Chairman

Mbappe joined Real Madrid after his seven year stint at PSG which saw him become the club's all time top scorer.

The relationship between the two ended on a sour note with reports emerging about verbal argument between of PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Mbappe before the transfer to LaLiga giants. According to a report by The Mirror, both of them were heard 'screaming at each other' with the altercation was so intense that even the 'walls shook'.

This dramatic turn of events puts PSG’s future in European football at serious risk, as they navigate the fallout from one of the most high-profile player disputes in recent history.