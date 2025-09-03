Krav Maga Making Inroads In India With IKMF India's Sadashiv Mogaveera Furthering Its Cause

Sadashiv Mogaveera, IKMF India head instructor, in action |

Krav Maga as a self-defence system is gaining momentum in various parts of the world including India and Sadashiv Mogaveera is helping take it further with his efforts.

The 61-year-old head instructor of International Krav Maga Federation (IKMF) India has been in the field for almost four decades and shared his thoughts in an exclusive Q&A with The Free Press Journal.

Excerpts..

Q: Please explain in simple terms as to what is Krav Maga..

Krav Maga is a self-defence system developed initially for the Israeli military & later adopted to civilian needs. It's a practical and efficient way to protect yourself from harm. It is quick and has instinctive movements and body mechanics.

It's techniques are effective to neutralize threats targeting vulnerable areas (e.g., eyes, nose, groin)

It is used for

- Defending against common attacks (e.g., punches, kicks, grabs)

- Escaping from bad situations

- Protecting oneself and others

Krav Maga is not just about fighting; it's about staying safe and aware in a potentially threatening world.

Q: What are the practical benefits of Krav Maga and how does it help people on an everyday basis?..

Krav Maga offers several practical benefits that can help people in their daily lives:

It gives one increased confidence & improves awareness. Krav Maga training is physically demanding and can improve cardiovascular health, strength, flexibility, and coordination.

Krav Maga teaches effective techniques to defend against common attacks, such as grabs, chokes, and strikes, which can be useful in real-life self-defense situations.

Q: How is Krav Maga different from other forms of martial arts or Indian martial arts?..

A: Krav Maga differs from other martial arts and Indian martial arts in several ways:

The key differences are:

1. Practicality: Krav Maga focuses on quick, effective, and efficient self-defense techniques, prioritizing survival over tradition or sport.

2. No rules: Unlike many martial arts, Krav Maga doesn't follow specific rules or competitions; it's designed for real-world self-defense.

3. No emphasis on forms or patterns: Krav Maga training involves scenario-based training, focusing on responding to realistic threats.

4. Adaptability: Krav Maga techniques can be adapted to suit different ages, sizes, and abilities.

Sadashiv Mogaveera |

Q: What is the level of interest in Krav Maga in India?..

A: Krav Maga is gaining popularity in India, with various organizations and training centres sprouting up across the country. IKMF has been at the forefront in India in introducing Krav Maga to India. The demand for Krav Maga training is increasing, driven by a growing awareness of self-defense and personal safety. Our organization offers specialized training programs for civilians, law enforcement, and military personnel.

Q: Tell us a bit about your journey in Krav Maga and now becoming an instructor.

A: I have over 40 years of experience in the field. It's been a lifetime of dedication to martial arts and self-defense. Journey in Karate started in 1982. KravMaga journey started in 2003-2004.

I have a 4th Dan black belt in Goju-ryu Karate: A high-level achievement in a traditional martial art, showcasing expertise and discipline.

I have studied under renowned martial artists Sensei Pervez Mistry and Sensei Vispy Kapadia, highlighting the quality of their training.

With regard to my achievements, I have successfully competed and won several state and national tournaments, demonstrating skill and competitive prowess. In terms of expertise in Krav Maga, progressed to Expert Level 1 in Krav Maga through IKMF, showcasing commitment to this self-defense system.

I was recognized as the best Indian Krav Maga Instructor by IKMF India, highlighting their teaching excellence.

Q: What is the growth potential for Krav Maga in India?..

A: Krav Maga's growth potential in India looks promising, driven by increasing awareness about self-defense and personal safety.

Q: What are your future plans?..

A: I'm excited about the future! As a Krav Maga instructor, my plans include: Continuing to teach and share. Expanding my reach to new states and improving my skills and level up.