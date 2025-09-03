'Ghar Waalon Ki Bhi Yaad Nahin Aati': Faheem Ashraf Responds To Reporter's Question About Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan After Loss To Afghanistan; Video

Faheem Ashraf (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf gave a cheeky answer to a reporter about a question following the tri-series match against Afghanistan in Sharjah. With the reporter asking whether Pakistan missed Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan during the run-chase, Ashraf said they don't even remember their families while trying to win matches for Pakistan.

The Men in Green lost their first game of the tournament, going down to Afghanistan by 18 runs while chasing 170 for victory. Haris Rauf's lusty blows towards the end helped Pakistan significantly reduce the margin of defeat to 18 runs. As a result, Afghanistan coasted to back-to-back victories.

When asked whether they missed Babar and Rizwan during the run-chase, Ashraf said:

"Dekhiye match ke dauraan sirf match ka yaad hota hai ki match mein kitne score chahiye, aur kitne balls chahiye. Idhar baithke hume ghar waalon ki bhi yaad aati hai. Lekin match ke dauraan ghar waalon ki bhi yaad nahin aati toh aap humaare colleagues ki baat kar rahe hain. Match ke dauraan yehi sochte hain ki Pakistan ko kaise jitwaana hai."

(Look, all we think about during the match is how many runs are required or how many balls are needed. Sitting here, we remember our families. During the match, we don't even remember our families and you are asking about our colleagues. All we think about during the match is how to make Pakistan win.)

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan dropped from Asia Cup squad

Not only have Babar and Rizwan been dropped from the squad for the tri-series but also for the Asia Cup over their poor performances in T20Is in recent times.

Pakistan's next match in the tri-series against the UAE on September 4th. They had beaten the hosts by 31 runs in their previous encounter.