 'Ghar Waalon Ki Bhi Yaad Nahin Aati': Faheem Ashraf Responds To Reporter's Question About Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan After Loss To Afghanistan; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSports'Ghar Waalon Ki Bhi Yaad Nahin Aati': Faheem Ashraf Responds To Reporter's Question About Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan After Loss To Afghanistan; Video

'Ghar Waalon Ki Bhi Yaad Nahin Aati': Faheem Ashraf Responds To Reporter's Question About Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan After Loss To Afghanistan; Video

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf gave a cheeky answer to a reporter about a question following the tri-series match against Afghanistan in Sharjah. With the reporter asking whether Pakistan missed Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan during the run-chase, Ashraf said they don't even remember their families while trying to win matches for Pakistan.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, September 03, 2025, 04:34 PM IST
article-image
Faheem Ashraf (L). | (Image Credits: X)

Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf gave a cheeky answer to a reporter about a question following the tri-series match against Afghanistan in Sharjah. With the reporter asking whether Pakistan missed Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan during the run-chase, Ashraf said they don't even remember their families while trying to win matches for Pakistan.

Read Also
Furious Scene! Mohammad Haris Breaks Bat In Frustration During Pakistan Vs UAE Tri-Series 2025...
article-image

The Men in Green lost their first game of the tournament, going down to Afghanistan by 18 runs while chasing 170 for victory. Haris Rauf's lusty blows towards the end helped Pakistan significantly reduce the margin of defeat to 18 runs. As a result, Afghanistan coasted to back-to-back victories.

When asked whether they missed Babar and Rizwan during the run-chase, Ashraf said:

"Dekhiye match ke dauraan sirf match ka yaad hota hai ki match mein kitne score chahiye, aur kitne balls chahiye. Idhar baithke hume ghar waalon ki bhi yaad aati hai. Lekin match ke dauraan ghar waalon ki bhi yaad nahin aati toh aap humaare colleagues ki baat kar rahe hain. Match ke dauraan yehi sochte hain ki Pakistan ko kaise jitwaana hai."

FPJ Shorts
Unbelievable! Carlos Alcaraz Stuns Crowd With Perfect Angled Drop Volley Against Jiri Lehecka At US Open 2025; Video
Unbelievable! Carlos Alcaraz Stuns Crowd With Perfect Angled Drop Volley Against Jiri Lehecka At US Open 2025; Video
'I Plan To Build My Own Home There': Kartik Aaryan Buys Plot In Alibaug Worth ₹ 2 Crore
'I Plan To Build My Own Home There': Kartik Aaryan Buys Plot In Alibaug Worth ₹ 2 Crore
'Ghar Waalon Ki Bhi Yaad Nahin Aati': Faheem Ashraf Responds To Reporter's Question About Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan After Loss To Afghanistan; Video
'Ghar Waalon Ki Bhi Yaad Nahin Aati': Faheem Ashraf Responds To Reporter's Question About Babar Azam & Mohammad Rizwan After Loss To Afghanistan; Video
Su From So OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Comedy Drama Film
Su From So OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Comedy Drama Film

(Look, all we think about during the match is how many runs are required or how many balls are needed. Sitting here, we remember our families. During the match, we don't even remember our families and you are asking about our colleagues. All we think about during the match is how to make Pakistan win.)

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan dropped from Asia Cup squad

Not only have Babar and Rizwan been dropped from the squad for the tri-series but also for the Asia Cup over their poor performances in T20Is in recent times.

Pakistan's next match in the tri-series against the UAE on September 4th. They had beaten the hosts by 31 runs in their previous encounter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Unbelievable! Carlos Alcaraz Stuns Crowd With Perfect Angled Drop Volley Against Jiri Lehecka At US...

Unbelievable! Carlos Alcaraz Stuns Crowd With Perfect Angled Drop Volley Against Jiri Lehecka At US...

'Ghar Waalon Ki Bhi Yaad Nahin Aati': Faheem Ashraf Responds To Reporter's Question About Babar Azam...

'Ghar Waalon Ki Bhi Yaad Nahin Aati': Faheem Ashraf Responds To Reporter's Question About Babar Azam...

Who Is PVR Prasanth? Son Of MLA Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu Becomes Manager Of Team India For Asia Cup...

Who Is PVR Prasanth? Son Of MLA Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu Becomes Manager Of Team India For Asia Cup...

Krav Maga Making Inroads In India With IKMF India's Sadashiv Mogaveera Furthering Its Cause

Krav Maga Making Inroads In India With IKMF India's Sadashiv Mogaveera Furthering Its Cause

US Prez Donald Trump's Son Eric Wrestles Against 'Yokozuna' During Japan Tour: 'Is The WWE Star...

US Prez Donald Trump's Son Eric Wrestles Against 'Yokozuna' During Japan Tour: 'Is The WWE Star...