Women's Day 2023: Meet mother-daughter team who became India's first female Krav Maga instructors

Mumbai: We all talk about women becoming financially independent, but what about a woman’s independence in terms of her own safety, asks Mumbai’s Rachel Vaz. The 21-year-old is talking the talk and walking the walk as one of India’s only two female Krav Maga instructors, the second one being her 51-year-old mother, Dipika Vaz.

In the course of their training, they were literally the mother and daughter who are always at each other's throats. “It is not every day when you combat a parent,” laughed Rachel Vaz, who unlike her mother already boasted a Karate black belt at the age of nine. “At first, we both were afraid of injuring each other. Thanks to the trust we share, both of us eventually struck the right balance between aggression and not giving up,” said Rachel.

In December 2022, the mother-daughter got their instructor’s certificate in Krav Maga, an Israeli martial art. They now conduct self-defense workshops for women and men who come from all walks of life.

It is not easy to take on this role but one must match up to all challenges tasked before them, said Dipika. “Without a doubt, I am physically stronger but learning and teaching Krav Maga has also impacted my day-to-day life. I have always been a gentle person and I continue to be that while finding the strength to stand up for myself. Women are often taught to hold back in communication, Krav Maga helped me and many of my female students speak in situations where our voice really matters,” she said.

Bringing Israeli combat crafts back home

Rachel and Dipika started learning Krav Maga in 2011 when the Vaz family formally introduced India to the Israeli art of self-defense. Headed by Dipika and her husband Elroy, the Mumbai-based Krav Maga Global - India soon spread its centers across other cities like Pune, Bangalore, Delhi, and Goa. Elroy, who mastered the craft in Israel, took charge of teaching while Dipika focused on all the business logistics.

Eight years later, just as the academy was flourishing, a tragedy struck the family. Elroy was diagnosed with fatal cancer in 2019 to which he succumbed a year later. While his then 29-year-old son Rhys took charge as the head trainer of the academy, a single mother Dipika, and a college-going Rachel stepped ahead to start work on their own instructor certificates.

Besides practising the craft for several years, the duo put themselves through a gruelling 180-hour programme at the end of which they received their instructor certificates. “With no contests, no referees, and no rules, Krav Maga really pushes the limits of your physical and mental abilities. We have developed a mindset that allows us to deal with any kind of a situation,” said Dipika Vaz while talking to The Free Press Journal.

A woman's journey of learning self defense

Rachel, her mother’s primary source of willpower, witnessed Dipika tap into the level-headed part of her personality as they trained together. “A crucial part of Krav Maga training is verbal aggression. Opponents don’t expect women to resist and many of our female students take time to grunt, growl, or shout back as they attack. I saw my mother, who has always been a caring figure to me, master this skill over time,” said Rachel.

Apart from training at their academy, the duo conducts independent and corporate workshops where they ensure that they are always taken seriously. Having found their voices after years of training in physical combat, they often come across several other women who are still trying to discover their assertiveness.

“Right from our body size to the length of our hair, several aspects of being a woman make us easy targets for those who might mean harm. This is why many of our female students walk into class with defeat in their heads. Nevertheless, within them is a small part that says ‘at least I’ll try' when they enter our class. We try to tap into that tiny voice and amplify it as much as we can,” said Rachel who has headed several Krav Maga workshops herself and ensures that she is taken seriously.

Striking the opponent where it hurts is the next biggest challenge women face while learning self-defense, explained the instructor. With an innate shyness, women often hesitate from hitting an opponent in their vulnerable areas. After days of practise, when they are finally able to overcome everything which once held them back, women begin wondering if it is okay for them to do so.

An ingrained guilt makes many women wonder about the consequences they might face after standing up for themselves. “Many of my female students have asked me whether they would get into trouble for defending themselves. I always tell them that being attacked is not your fault, but protecting yourself is your responsibility,” said Rachel who plans to undertake the long haul when it comes to Krav Maga.

While the daughter is not quitting the craft till she attains an ‘expertise level’, the mother plans to travel to Israel in the coming months to hone her combat skills further. As the country’s seniormost women practising Krav Maga, the duo continues to explore the landscapes of being a tough, competent woman teaching a male-dominated skill.

"Have a mindset of a Warrior" | Dipika Vaz

"Feminine is Fierce" | Rachel Vaz