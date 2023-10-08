Unchartered Careers: This Mumbai Based Startup Is Empowering People Through Krav Maga, The Art Of Self-Defense

Krav Maga Global | | File Photo

The following article is part of the series Unchartered Careers which aims to create awareness around unconventional career paths and professions and inspire young minds to follow their hearts.

What was the idea or motive behind starting Krav Maga Global?

Krav Maga Global is an organization that conducts self-defense classes for civilians, women, and vulnerable social groups through NGOs and corporate workshops. Krav manga is an Israeli form of street self-defense. It was initiated by my father in India and it became our family’s wish to make the Indian society safer for women and children. I have always been into martial arts. Got a black belt at the age of 9 and have learned some other martial arts and sports. I had the luxury of going abroad and witnessing that Western women experience more freedom than Indian women. Women feel unsafe to go out at night which leads to gender inequality.

So, the main motive behind Krav Maga Global is to give people physical power to protect themselves as well as others in the streets.

How do you monetize your endeavor while teaching self-defense with a selfless motive?

We conduct classes for civilians twice a week and charge them a monthly fee of Rs. 2300. The workshops for NGOs, hospitals, schools, temples, and churches are free of cost. Many martial arts instructors all over India can spend a few hours teaching life skills to people while generating an additional income- if they have a day job. I have a corporate job and take Krav Maga classes during the weekends or outside my corporate work hours.

Working two jobs can become challenging. How do you find leisure time?

The work that I do with Krav Maga is not a job but a passion. No matter how tired I am, once I enter the classroom to teach Krav Maga, I am a completely different person. It gives me an out from my corporate job. I keep looking forward to it.

What toll did the COVID-19 pandemic have on Krav Maga Global?

Covid was a big hit on us. We did not conduct any classes in the first few weeks but to our surprise out of 85 students, 69 joined us digitally later. They stick with us for a good seven to eight months. They told us that Krav Maga is a way of life and self-defense is a life skill and therefore to stay protected and fit, it became important to continue learning.

What piece of advice would you give to martial arts enthusiasts motivated to embark on a journey like yours?

I would advise people who know self-defense or life skills to share it with society. They can work with NGOs to teach civilians how to keep themselves safe and save others.

