e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: IKMF Krav Maga techniques to counter any kidnapping attempts

Mumbai: IKMF Krav Maga techniques to counter any kidnapping attempts

In the last installment of the series, we will tell you how to rescue yourself from a kidnap situation through more techniques.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 08:42 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image | Image via Pexels
Follow us on

Mumbai: Many schools train their students in some martial art or the other - more often than not it is Karate or Judo.

A martial art called Krav Maga, which has its origins in Israel, is a combination of techniques used in aikido, judo, karate, boxing, and wrestling.

In the last installment of the series, we will tell you how to rescue yourself from a kidnap situation through more techniques.

(This series has been brought to you by Web: www.kravmaga-ikmf.in Twitter: twitter.com/IKMF_India Instagram: @ikmfindia)

Attacker grabbing and trying to get too close

Attacker grabbing and trying to get too close | IKMF

Immediately pull back the attacker by gouging the attacker's eyes

Immediately pull back the attacker by gouging the attacker's eyes | IKMF

Hit the attacker with a strong hammer strike on his nose

Hit the attacker with a strong hammer strike on his nose | IKMF

Read Also
Mumbai: IKMF Krav Maga techniques to defy any kidnapping attempts
article-image
When the attacker is in pain, grab him by his neck and pull him down for a knee kick

When the attacker is in pain, grab him by his neck and pull him down for a knee kick | IKMF

A good knee kick will make him go down with pain

A good knee kick will make him go down with pain | IKMF

When the attacker goes down with pain, hit him hard with hammer strikes on back of his neck..

When the attacker goes down with pain, hit him hard with hammer strikes on back of his neck.. | IKMF

End up with a search and scan

End up with a search and scan | IKMF

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: IKMF Krav Maga techniques to counter any kidnapping attempts

Mumbai: IKMF Krav Maga techniques to counter any kidnapping attempts

CUET 2023: UGC sends letters to AMU, Jamia over mandatory entrance test for UG courses

CUET 2023: UGC sends letters to AMU, Jamia over mandatory entrance test for UG courses

GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to release answer key tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in; here's how to download

GATE 2023: IIT Kanpur to release answer key tomorrow at gate.iitk.ac.in; here's how to download

Supreme Court dismisses plea on extra attempt in UPSC CSE 2023; advices candidates

Supreme Court dismisses plea on extra attempt in UPSC CSE 2023; advices candidates

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin reacts strongly against alleged attack on Tamil students by ABVP in JNU

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin reacts strongly against alleged attack on Tamil students by ABVP in JNU