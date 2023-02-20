Mumbai: IKMF Krav Maga techniques to counter any kidnapping attempts

Representative Image | Image via Pexels

Mumbai: Many schools train their students in some martial art or the other - more often than not it is Karate or Judo.

A martial art called Krav Maga, which has its origins in Israel, is a combination of techniques used in aikido, judo, karate, boxing, and wrestling.

In the last installment of the series, we will tell you how to rescue yourself from a kidnap situation through more techniques.

Attacker grabbing and trying to get too close | IKMF

Immediately pull back the attacker by gouging the attacker's eyes | IKMF

Hit the attacker with a strong hammer strike on his nose | IKMF

When the attacker is in pain, grab him by his neck and pull him down for a knee kick | IKMF

A good knee kick will make him go down with pain | IKMF

When the attacker goes down with pain, hit him hard with hammer strikes on back of his neck.. | IKMF

End up with a search and scan | IKMF

