Mumbai: IKMF Krav Maga techniques to defy any kidnapping attempts

Mumbai: Many schools train their students in some martial art or the other more often than not it is Karate or Judo.

We have introduced you to a different martial art called Krav Maga which has its origins in Israel. The art is a combination of techniques used in aikido , judo , karate , boxing , and wrestling .

In this instalment of the series, we are telling you how to rescue yourself from a kidnap situation.

In kidnap situation, kidnapper tends to cover mouth so that the child could not scream | IKMF

In this situation, scratch the arm down and bite the kidnapper | IKMF

Bite as hard as you can | IKMF

After biting, turn around by twisting the kidnapper's arm and face him | IKMF

After facing him, kick him on his groin | IKMF

When the kidnapper goes down with pain, hit him hard with hammer strikes on the back of his neck. | IKMF

End it with a search and scan | IKMF

