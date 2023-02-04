Mumbai: IKMF Krav Maga techniques to defy any kidnapping attempts

e-Paper Get App
In this installment of the series, we are telling you how rescue yourself from a kidnap situation.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, February 04, 2023, 11:25 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | unsplash
Mumbai: Many schools train their students in some martial art or the other more often than not it is Karate or Judo. 

We have introduced you to a different martial art called Krav Maga which has its origins in Israel. The art is a combination of techniques used in aikidojudokarateboxing, and wrestling

In this instalment of the series, we are telling you how to rescue yourself from a kidnap situation.   

(This series has been brought to you by Web:   www.kravmaga-ikmf.in Twitter: twitter.com/IKMF_India Instagram: @ikmfindia)

article-image
In kidnap situation, kidnapper tends to cover mouth so that the child could not scream

In this situation, scratch the arm down and bite the kidnapper

Bite as hard as you can

After biting, turn around by twisting the kidnapper's arm and face him

After facing him, kick him on his groin

When the kidnapper goes down with pain, hit him hard with hammer strikes on the back of his neck.

End it with a search and scan

