Mumbai: 6 techniques that are easy to learn in Krav Maga to defend yourself, as explained by IKMF

Representational image | IKMF

Mumbai: Many schools these days run a class on some martial art or the other - more than often it is Karate or Judo. Last Friday, we introduced you to a different martial art called Krav Maga which has its origins in Israel. The art is a combination of techniques used in aikido, judo, karate, boxing, and wrestling.

Here is the second instalment of the series. For the next few Fridays, we will bring you more about a few techniques which may be easy to learn:

Attacker grabs defender's hair and will pull him down to give a knee kick to his face/ IKMF |

The defender blocks the knee kick with his forearm/ IKMF |

After defending the knee kick the defender hits the attacker on the groin/ IKMF |

Hit on the groin will make the attacker release the hair. Defender then targets the throat with a strong chop/ IKMF |

Attack on the throat forces the attacker to go back which gives the defender to go for a kick/ IKMF |

Kick the attacker will all your force and then do a search and scan to check if there are any more attackers/ IKMF |

(Featured in the pictures Defender - Sensei Sadashiv Mogaveera Attacker - Instructor Santosh Nair)

