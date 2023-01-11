e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIKMF Krav Maga grips Mumbai with its techniques

IKMF Krav Maga grips Mumbai with its techniques

The art is a combination of techniques used in aikido, judo, karate, boxing, and wrestling.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, January 11, 2023, 05:20 PM IST
article-image
Beginning today we bring a bit about a few techniques which may be easy to learn. | unsplash
Follow us on

Mumbai: Many schools these days run a class on some martial art or the other - more than often it is Karate or Judo.

Today we introduce you to a different martial art called Krav Maga which has its origins in Israel. The art is a combination of techniques used in aikido, judo, karate, boxing, and wrestling.

Beginning today we bring a bit about a few techniques which may be easy to learn. 

An attacker can choke you like this while he's in a dominant position on ground

An attacker can choke you like this while he's in a dominant position on ground | IKMF

Make space between you and the attacker by doing an educational stop and simultaneously taking your knee towards the attackers chest so that he doesn't come in

Make space between you and the attacker by doing an educational stop and simultaneously taking your knee towards the attackers chest so that he doesn't come in | IKMF

Read Also
Ujjain: 8-day self-defence training camp held at Madhav Arts College
article-image
Keep the knees on his chest and with the other leg aim for his face

Keep the knees on his chest and with the other leg aim for his face | IKMF

Kick him hard and make sure to get up fast and keep your guard up and check if there is any more attackers coming

Kick him hard and make sure to get up fast and keep your guard up and check if there is any more attackers coming | IKMF

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

IKMF Krav Maga grips Mumbai with its techniques

IKMF Krav Maga grips Mumbai with its techniques

Universities to make provisions for dual degree systems: UGC

Universities to make provisions for dual degree systems: UGC

Unacademy-run EdTech 'Relevel' lays off 20% of its workforce

Unacademy-run EdTech 'Relevel' lays off 20% of its workforce

NEET PG 2023 on March 5, find study-plan, dos & don'ts here

NEET PG 2023 on March 5, find study-plan, dos & don'ts here

XAT 2023 result on Jan 31, response sheet released on xatonline.in.

XAT 2023 result on Jan 31, response sheet released on xatonline.in.