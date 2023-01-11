IKMF Krav Maga grips Mumbai with its techniques

Beginning today we bring a bit about a few techniques which may be easy to learn. | unsplash

Mumbai: Many schools these days run a class on some martial art or the other - more than often it is Karate or Judo.

Today we introduce you to a different martial art called Krav Maga which has its origins in Israel. The art is a combination of techniques used in aikido, judo, karate, boxing, and wrestling.

An attacker can choke you like this while he's in a dominant position on ground | IKMF

Make space between you and the attacker by doing an educational stop and simultaneously taking your knee towards the attackers chest so that he doesn't come in | IKMF

Keep the knees on his chest and with the other leg aim for his face | IKMF

Kick him hard and make sure to get up fast and keep your guard up and check if there is any more attackers coming | IKMF