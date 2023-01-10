Ujjain: 8-day self-defence training camp held at Madhav Arts College

Closing ceremony of 8-day defence training programme underway | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The eight-day self-defence training camp organised at Government Madhav Arts and Commerce College concluded on Monday.

The event was organised under the joint aegis of College’s IQAC, department of higher education and World Bank Project

Addressing the concluding session, chief guest Vikram University, registrar Dr Prashant Puranik, stressed on the girls’ self-defence training.

Manglesh Jaiswal Black Belt and Secretary Karate Association, the special guests, explained in detail the nuances of Karate.

Principal Dr JL Barmaiya, presiding over the programme, said that such training programmes make the students strong to face every situation. He also called upon all the students to het advance training so that they can in future train more students of the college. The self-defence camp was held under the guidance of Capt Dr Mohan Nimole, Dr Mamta Panwar and Dr GL Khangode.

The training was given by Kanchan Kushwaha and Jyoti Bairagi. Student Mandeep Panwar got first, Neeraj Upadhyay second and Vishal Sisodia stood third in the eight-day training programme.

Saloni Kelwa got first, Shalu Gautam second and Tina Prajapat got the third position by performing better among girl students.

Certificates being distributed to the participants | FP Photo

Experts share tips with civil services aspirants

A seven-day training programme focused on the All India and State Civil Services Examination, funded by the World Bank Project, Bhopal, was concluded under the joint aegis of Post Graduate Public Administration Department of Government Madhav College and Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Trust.

On this occasion, Chief guest Shobha Paithankar, a former member of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission, provided guidance to the students regarding the interview. She said to keep restraint while giving interviews, study news magazines regularly and keep yourself updated, never let the feeling of pessimism arise in your mind and always remain positive.

Special guest Dr Awadhesh Yadav said that problems can be solved only by contemplation. Special guest Dr Rakesh Dhand shared with students three Ks viz Kashish, Koshish and Karishma.

The programme was presided over by principal Dr JL Barmaiah. The welcome statement and report of the programme were presented by Dr Neeraj Sarwan, Chairman of the public administration department. Acknowledgements were given by Dr Alpana Dubhash and the programme was conducted by Dr Zafar Mehmood.