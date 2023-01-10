Railways’ anti-encroachment drive: Slum dwellers visit CM House to seek rehabilitation in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Slum dwellers of Annu Nagar, Arif Nagar and Ayub Nagar resorted to roadblock at DIG Bungalow demanding rehabilitation on Monday. They went to CM House to hand over a memorandum for fulfillment of demands.

The Railways had removed around 1k families on December 13, 2022 from railway tracks for 3rd track between Bhopal and Indore route. But still around 300 families have not been rehabilitated. They have no other option but to live in the open in biting cold.

After death of one of the slum dwellers, they protested at DIG Bungalow. Heavy police force was deployed to prevent them from moving ahead. They were to march to the CM House. But on request and considering the demands, five of the protesters were taken to the CM House to hand over a memorandum.

Iqbal, one of the slum dwellers, said, ‘One of the slum dwellers died due to biting cold. Then we protested and we had planned to move to the CM House as protest but we were not allowed to do so. But after request, five slum dwellers were taken to the CM House and we handed over a memorandum to the officials as the CM was not there.’

‘Still 300 families are living in the open in biting cold. The administration has to rehabilitate all 1k families. Almost one month has passed but we are moving from pillar to post for rehabilitation,’ he rued.