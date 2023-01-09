Bhopal: Kriti Bisaria’s underwater photographs wow art lovers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The works of New York- based underwater fashion photographer Kriti Bisaria amazed art lovers at Swaraj Vithika on the premises of Ravindra Bhawan in the city.

Kriti who hails from Bhopal showcased 14 photographs shot entirely underwater on a location in New York and features model Lara O'Rourke.

She captured the photographs mostly in red, blue black and white so brilliantly that it made the visitors confused whether they are paintings or photographs.

Padma Shri photographer Bhalu Mondhe inaugurated the two-day solo exhibition ‘The Plunge,’ which ended on Monday. Kriti is a New York-based fashion photographer who specialises in underwater fashion photography. Along with studying at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Mumbai, the Brooks Institute in California and the School of Visual Arts in New York City. Bisaria is a PADI (Profession Association of Diving Instructors) certified scuba diver. She is currently serving as the Director of Photography at a global fashion and accessories house Rebecca Minkoff overseeing the brand’s creative and commercial photography and retouching.

‘This is my first show in India. Next, it will be held in New Delhi on January 11 and 12,’ Kriti said. She describes her underwater photographs as ‘an attempt to recreate my experience as it illustrates the depth of my emotions…through an alternate, more visually stunning reality. My goal is for viewers to take a chance and experience the unknown.’

‘I was in my final year of my undergraduate programme in 2012 and I was working on my photo thesis project when I first saw Zena Holloway’s underwater work. I had never seen anything like that before and I was completely in awe of her work. That’s when I started experimenting with shooting underwater,’ Kriti said adding that ‘I always feel scared before diving. You just have to do it, that's the only way to overcome it.’