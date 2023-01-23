e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationMumbai: Krav Maga's self defence techniques that can help you defend yourself, explained by IKMF

Mumbai: Krav Maga's self defence techniques that can help you defend yourself, explained by IKMF

Here is the third instalment in the series. For the next some Fridays, we will continue bringing you more about self-defence techniques which may be easy to learn.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, January 23, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
article-image
Representational image | iStock
Follow us on

Mumbai: Many schools train their students in some martial art or the other - more often than not it is Karate or Judo. 

We have introduced you to a different martial art called Krav Maga which has its origins in Israel. The art is a combination of techniques used in aikidojudokarateboxing, and wrestling

Here is the third instalment in the series. For the next some Fridays, we will continue bringing you more about self-defence techniques which may be easy to learn. 

(This series has been brought to you by Web:   www.kravmaga-ikmf.in Twitter: twitter.com/IKMF_India Instagram: @ikmfindia)

Block the attack using your forearm and simultaneously attack the attacker with either a punch or heel of your palm on his face

Block the attack using your forearm and simultaneously attack the attacker with either a punch or heel of your palm on his face |

The attack should be hard and quick to shock the attacker

The attack should be hard and quick to shock the attacker |

Read Also
Mumbai: 6 techniques that are easy to learn in Krav Maga to defend yourself, as explained by IKMF
article-image
Trip the attacker to the ground by hitting the back of his leg with a strong sweep

Trip the attacker to the ground by hitting the back of his leg with a strong sweep |

After tripping the attacker, hit him on his face and make sure to control his attacking hand

After tripping the attacker, hit him on his face and make sure to control his attacking hand |

Hit him again on his face and make sure to control his attacking hand

Hit him again on his face and make sure to control his attacking hand |

End up with a search and scan to check if there are any more attackers

End up with a search and scan to check if there are any more attackers |

Read Also
Mumbai: IKMF Krav Maga grips city with its techniques
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Krav Maga's self defence techniques that can help you defend yourself, explained by IKMF

Mumbai: Krav Maga's self defence techniques that can help you defend yourself, explained by IKMF

Mumbai: Free Press Journal introduces 'Pen to Paper' for budding teen writers across the city; read...

Mumbai: Free Press Journal introduces 'Pen to Paper' for budding teen writers across the city; read...

JEE Main 2023: January session exams begin tomorrow; all you need to know on guidelines, reporting...

JEE Main 2023: January session exams begin tomorrow; all you need to know on guidelines, reporting...

Viral Video: Indian student at City University of London unfurls Karnataka flag during graduation...

Viral Video: Indian student at City University of London unfurls Karnataka flag during graduation...

Tamil Nadu: Tensions erupt in Vellore over comedian Santhanam's poster on Dalit school name board

Tamil Nadu: Tensions erupt in Vellore over comedian Santhanam's poster on Dalit school name board