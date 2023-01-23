Mumbai: Krav Maga's self defence techniques that can help you defend yourself, explained by IKMF

Representational image | iStock

Mumbai: Many schools train their students in some martial art or the other - more often than not it is Karate or Judo.

We have introduced you to a different martial art called Krav Maga which has its origins in Israel. The art is a combination of techniques used in aikido , judo , karate , boxing , and wrestling .

Here is the third instalment in the series. For the next some Fridays, we will continue bringing you more about self-defence techniques which may be easy to learn.

Block the attack using your forearm and simultaneously attack the attacker with either a punch or heel of your palm on his face |

The attack should be hard and quick to shock the attacker |

Trip the attacker to the ground by hitting the back of his leg with a strong sweep |

After tripping the attacker, hit him on his face and make sure to control his attacking hand |

Hit him again on his face and make sure to control his attacking hand |

End up with a search and scan to check if there are any more attackers |

