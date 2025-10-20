IIM Bangalore Opens 2026 Admissions For New UG Courses In Data Science And Economics; Know Selection Process, Eligibility Criteria

IIM Bangalore Opens 2026 Admissions For New Undergraduate Courses In Data Science And Economics | Image: Official Website

The Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) has invited applications for its recently launched four-year undergraduate degree programmes, a significant move towards academic diversification at the institute. The admissions to the 2026–27 academic year are now available till November 20, 2025, under the School of Multidisciplinary Studies.

Traditionally recognised for its flagship MBA programmes, IIM Bangalore is now offering its academic excellence at the undergraduate level. The new courses will be introduced at the new Jigani campus, which is approximately 30 km from the Bannerghatta Road campus, and are in line with the vision of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Two Specialised B.Sc. (Hons) Programmes

The institute will provide two full-time residential undergraduate programs that combine economics, data science, and business studies:

B.Sc. (Hons) in Economics with a minor in Data Science

B.Sc. (Hons) in Data Science with a minor in Economics

Both programs will be structured to foster analytical thinking, conceptual insight, and practical application, equipping students for data-driven professions in business, policy, and research.

Every course combines academic rigour with experiential learning, providing students with the chance to work on research projects, industry internships, and international exposure. The curriculum integrates concepts from varied fields like stochastic processes, econometrics, behavioural economics, algorithms, and psychology to provide students with technical skills as well as real-world problem-solving capabilities.

Admission Test And Selection Process

80 seats are on offer, 40 for each major. Candidates will be admitted based on performance in the IIMB Undergraduate Admissions Test (IIMB-UAT) on December 13, 2025, and in-person interviews in January 2026.

Final admission offers will be made by February 28, 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should:

-Be 20 years or below as of August 1, 2026

-Have passed Class XII or equivalent from a recognised board

-Include Mathematics as a subject in Class XII

-Achieve at least 60% marks in Mathematics in Class X