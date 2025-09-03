Who Is PVR Prasanth? Son Of MLA Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu Becomes Manager Of Team India For Asia Cup 2025

Image: Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu/Instagram

The BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has appointed PVR Prasanth as the Team India Manager for the Asia Cup 2025. The tournament will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from September 9 to 28. Prasanth, who hails from Bhimavaram in Andhra Pradesh, has a background in cricket administration and politics. He previously served as the Vice President of the Andhra Cricket Association and has also played district-level cricket for the West Godavari team.

Prasanth also has strong political connections. His father, Pulaparthi Ramanjaneyulu, also known as Anji Babu, is an MLA who joined Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party in 2024. His father-in-law, Ganta Srinivasa Rao, is a current TDP MLA from Bheemili and a former minister in the Andhra Pradesh government.

As Team India Manager, Prasanth will be responsible for handling all team-related logistics, travel, and off-field matters. He will also act as the main contact between the BCCI and the Indian team, ensuring everything runs smoothly for the players and support staff during the tournament. Team India is set to leave for the UAE on September 4, and their first match will be against the UAE, followed by a high-profile clash with Pakistan on September 14.

In simple terms, Prasanth’s job is to take care of the team’s needs off the field so the players can fully focus on the game. His experience in cricket and administration, along with his political background, likely played a role in his selection for this important role during a major tournament.

Below is the schedule of Asia Cup 2025 as per India Today:

Group Stage

9 September (Tuesday): Afghanistan vs Hong Kong

10 September (Wednesday): India vs UAE

11 September (Thursday): Bangladesh vs Hong Kong

12 September (Friday): Pakistan vs Oman

13 September (Saturday): Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka

14 September (Sunday): India vs Pakistan

15 September (Monday): Sri Lanka vs Hong Kong

16 September (Tuesday): Bangladesh vs Afghanistan

17 September (Wednesday): Pakistan vs UAE

18 September (Thursday): Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan

19 September (Friday): India vs Oman

Super 4

20 September (Saturday): Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2

21 September (Sunday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2

22 September (Monday): Rest Day

23 September (Tuesday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 2

24 September (Wednesday): Group B Qualifier 1 vs Group A Qualifier 2

25 September (Thursday): Group A Qualifier 2 vs Group B Qualifier 2

26 September (Friday): Group A Qualifier 1 vs Group B Qualifier 1

27 September (Saturday): Break Day

Final

28 September (Sunday): Final Match

Team India Asia Cup 2025 Squad

Suryakumar Yadav (Capt.), Shubman Gill (Vice-capt.), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Harshit Rana and Rinku Singh.

Reserve players: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel and Yashasvi Jaiswal.