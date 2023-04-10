KKR shares encouraging message for GT bowler Yash Dayal after Rinku Singh slams 5 consecutive sixes |

In match between KKR an GT of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) pulled off a stunning last-ball win against reigning champions Gujarat Titans. KKR batter Rinku Singh turned the game on its head with his blistering knock, which included five consecutive sixes in the final over bowled by GT pacer Yash Dayal. Singh's innings of 48* off 21 balls guided KKR to a three-wicket win over the Hardik Pandya-less side at Ahmedabad.

Rinku Singh's six-hitting prowess on display

Rinku Singh's knock was the highlight of the match, as he smashed five back-to-back sixes off Yash Dayal to seal a memorable win for KKR. Singh's batting heroics came at a crucial time for his team, as they needed 29 runs in the final over to secure the victory. Singh's six-hitting ability was on full display as he took Dayal to the cleaners and stunned the cricket fraternity with his match-winning performance.

About Singh and Dayal's interaction few days ago

After their win over Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at Eden Gardens, KKR celebrated their memorable victory over GT with a special mention to their fans. Rinku Singh also took to social media to thank KKR's wonderful fans for their support.

"Big player Bhai," commented Yash Dayal on Rinku's post. The brief interaction between Rinku Singh and Yash Dayal on Instagram has garnered the attention of netizens, making it one of the highlights of the match.

KKR reaches out to Dayal after forgetful day at the office

After leaking 69 runs in his four overs against the KKR batters, Yash Dayal had a forgetful day at the office. However, former champions KKR reached out to the GT star with a moving post, backing him to bounce back from the setback. KKR's message for Dayal read, "Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office, happens to the best of players in cricket. You’re a champion, Yash, and you’re gonna come back strong."

Chin up, lad. Just a hard day at the office, happens to the best of players in cricket. You’re a champion, Yash, and you’re gonna come back strong 💜🫂@gujarat_titans pic.twitter.com/M0aOQEtlsx — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) April 9, 2023

In a high-scoring contest, KKR was chasing a mammoth total of 205 runs set by GT. Rashid Khan's hattrick had put GT in a commanding position, but KKR managed to pull off a sensational last-ball win. With Umesh Yadav taking a single on the first ball of the final over, Rinku Singh took the strike and smashed five consecutive sixes to end the match in KKR's favour.