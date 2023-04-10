WATCH: SRH owner Kaviya Maran gets angry after being filmed during PBKS match in IPL 2023 |

Kaviya Maran, the owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), recently made headlines when she lost her cool after being captured on camera during a match between Punjab Kings (PBKS) and SRH. The incident took place during the Indian Premier League (IPL) season 2023.

Background and Details:

During the PBKS vs SRH match, the cameraman panned the camera towards the owners' box where Kaviya Maran was seated. Upon realizing that she was being filmed, Maran got visibly upset and covered, and can be seen mouthing the words 'hatt yaar' (go away) in Hindi.

The camera then zoomed in on her, causing her to get more agitated. She can be seen waving her hands and pointing towards the cameraman. The incident was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

Many people criticized Maran's reaction, saying that as a public figure, she should be prepared to be captured on camera. However, some also sympathized with her, stating that everyone deserves privacy, even public figures.

SRH won the match

The Sunrisers Hyderabad won the match thanks to an effective partnership between Rahul Tripathi and team captain Aiden Markram, who secured the win in the 18th over. Tripathi's exceptional performance, scoring an unbeaten 74 runs from 48 balls, combined with Markram's composed innings of 37 runs off 21 balls, helped the SRH achieve their much-needed win, while the Punjab Kings suffered their first loss of the season after three games. As it stands, only the Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are yet to secure a victory in the ongoing IPL 2023 season.