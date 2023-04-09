From being a sweeper to creating history with KKR, read Rinku Singh’s inspirational story

Rinku Singh | Photo: Twitter

Ahhmedabad: Today's match between KKR vs Gujrat Titans was full of twits and turns, first the stylish leg-spinner from Afghanistan took a sensational hat-trick then the star player of the match, Rinku Singh produced a knock for the ages. The latter made history in IPL on Sunday by smashing five sixes in the final over of Kolkata Knight Riders' run chase against Gujarat Titans.

Let's get through Rinku's struggling days that made him hero of today's match.

In an earlier interview to KKR, The left handed flamboyant batsman said he is not educated enough to do any other job apart from cricket. He said that he devoted his entire youth playing cricket only.

In an interview the stylish left-handed finisher says, "I once got a job of mopping at a coaching centre, but I did not liked that job so, I left it." He said his financial condition at home was so bad that he had to land up doing a job with his brother at the mere age of 13. The energetic player then put his heart and soul in the game of cricket.

Rinku Singh also said that he used to play cricket with his 4 brothers. He got full support from them. he added, "I got a lot of support from people throughout my cricketing journey, that helped me to reach where I am today."

He also revealed that his father was not in favour of his cricketing career, infact he used to beat him along his siblings if they asked him about being a crickter.

Rinku Singh, 3rd among 5 siblings, was born in a working class family to Khanchandra Singh who worked in an LPG distribution company. He spent early years in a 2 room quarter, near Aligarh Stadium in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, provided by his father's employers.

KKR's Rinku Singh might not have higher education qualification but his calculative shots wins the match today.

On speaking English he said, "I did know anything when I joined KKR, whenever I had to talk to Russel (Andre) I used to carry Shubman or Nitish along with me. Later I used to speak raw but that was good enough."

The Inspirational tale of Rinku Singh has given us a lesson that whatever your situation is, 'if there's a will, there's way.'

Watch interview here

youtube.com/watch