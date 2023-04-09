 IPL 2023: Rashid Khan's hat-trick in vain as Rinku Singh's final over heroics help KKR stun GT in Ahmedabad thriller
IPL 2023: Rashid Khan's hat-trick in vain as Rinku Singh's final over heroics help KKR stun GT in Ahmedabad thriller

Rohan SenUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 08:20 PM IST
article-image

Match 13 between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders had blockbuster written all over it as the two-time champions stunned the title holders in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday.

Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer proved to be the stars for KKR as they pulled off a heist at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Needing 29 to win in the final over, Rinku Singh smashed five sixes off the last five deliveries to stun the Titans, who had posted 204 for 4 on the board after electing to bat first.

article-image

Rinku snatches victory from the jaws of defeat

Rinku's final over heroics came after Venkatesh Iyer roared back to form and smashed 83 off 40 balls to lay the foundation for KKR's 205-run chase.

Iyer's innings was laced with 8 fours and five sixes while Rinku hit six maximums and a solitary boundary. Iyer was also part of a 100-run partnership for the third wicket with captain Nitish Rana, who contributed with 45 off 29 balls.

article-image

Rashid Khan picks first hat-trick of IPL 2023

But KKR's momentum was halted by GT skipper Rashid Khan, who bagged a hat-trick in the 17th over to bring his team right back in the game.

It was the first hat-trick of IPL 2023 and the fourth of Rashid's career, which is the most for any bowler in T20 cricket.

But the effort went in vain as Rinku had other ideas. He broke the record for the highest target achieved in last over of an IPL innings to help KKR overhaul the daunting total.

He also equalled the record for hitting five sixes in an over in the IPL, after taking Yash Dayal to the cleaners to trigger wild celebrations in the KKR camp.

article-image

