GT vs KKR: Rashid Khan sets new record with 4th T20 hat-trick and first of IPL 2023; Watch

Gujarat Titans leg-spinner Rashid Khan made history on Sunday as he picked up his maiden hat-trick in the Indian Premier League and the first of the 2023 season in the tournament.

Rashid achieved the feat in Match 13 of IPL 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders to turn the tide in Gujarat's favour at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Rashid sent back Andre Russell, Sunil Narine and Shardul Thakur in successive deliveries in the 17th over to become the bowler with the most hat-tricks in T20 cricket.

This was his fourth hat-trick in the shortest format. Andrew Tye, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Russell and Imran Tahir have three hat-tricks each in T20 cricket.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Before the hat-trick, Rashid had conceded 35 runs from his first three overs but came back with a bang in his final over to bring Gujarat back in the match.

Rinku stars in heist at Ahmedabad

But his hat-trick came in vain as Rinku Singh pulled off a miracle in the final over of the match, smashing five sixes in a row to take KKR over the line in the 205-run chase.

Needing 29 to win in the final over, Rinku came on strike in the second ball and smashed the next five balls for the maximum result to snatch victory from the jaws of defeat for KKR.

Rinku Singh ended up with 48 not out off 21 balls with six sixes and a four. His match-winning knock came after Venkatesh Iyer smashed 83 off 40 balls to lay the foundation for KKR's chase.