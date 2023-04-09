 GT vs KKR Live Score & IPL 2023 Top Moments: Gujarat Titans opt to bat, Hardik unwell and Kolkata bring in Lockie
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsGT vs KKR Live Score & IPL 2023 Top Moments: Gujarat Titans opt to bat, Hardik unwell and Kolkata bring in Lockie
Live Updates

GT vs KKR Live Score & IPL 2023 Top Moments: Gujarat Titans opt to bat, Hardik unwell and Kolkata bring in Lockie

GT vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Updates: Gujarat Titans have won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 03:25 PM IST
article-image
09 April 2023 03:25 PM IST
09 April 2023 03:25 PM IST

Gujarat Titans have won the toss and opted to bat first against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Hello and Welcome to our Live Blog for Match 13 between Gujarat Titans and Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

GT vs KKR Live Score & IPL 2023 Top Moments: Gujarat Titans opt to bat, Hardik unwell and Kolkata...

GT vs KKR Live Score & IPL 2023 Top Moments: Gujarat Titans opt to bat, Hardik unwell and Kolkata...

PM Narendra Modi extends best wishes for 35th Australian Sikh Games

PM Narendra Modi extends best wishes for 35th Australian Sikh Games

Ajinkya Rahane rises like a phoenix; will he return to Team India?

Ajinkya Rahane rises like a phoenix; will he return to Team India?

'Play well or don't come to IPL': Virender Sehwag slams DC skipper David Warner after RR loss

'Play well or don't come to IPL': Virender Sehwag slams DC skipper David Warner after RR loss

MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni reveals conversation with Ajinkya Rahane after latter's record fifty

MI vs CSK: MS Dhoni reveals conversation with Ajinkya Rahane after latter's record fifty