 GT vs KKR: Shubman Gill completes 2000 runs in IPL, also hits 200 fours in the league
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, April 09, 2023, 06:18 PM IST
Gujarat Titans opener Shubman Gill on Sunday completed 2000 runs in the Indian Premier League during the ongoing match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gill is the 48th player in the IPL to achieve the feat. He reached the landmark in his 77th innings.

The 23-year-old also became the 42nd batter to hit 200 fours in the league. The talented right-handed batter was dismissed for 39 off 31 balls with five fours in his knock.

GT vs KKR Live Score & IPL 2023 Top Moments: Venkatesh Iyer hits fifty to drive Kolkata in 205 chase
