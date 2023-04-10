 IPL 2023: Pornstar Kendra Lust pays tribute to KKR's new batting star 'Rinku Singh - The King'
GT vs KKR, IPL 2023: Pornstar Kendra Lust took to social media to pay tribute to Kolkata Knight Riders' new batting star Rinku Singh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 10, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
The Rinku Singh mania is gripping the entire nation. The Kolkata Knight Riders batter has become an overnight star after his heroic knock against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Rinku smashed five sixes in the final over of KKR's 205-run chase to stun the defending champions at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

His knock has not just become the talk of the town in India but it was also noticed by pornstar Kendra Lust, who took to social media to pay tribute to the batter.

"Rinku - The King," Kendra Lust captioned the tweet.

Kendra Lust Twitter

A user replied on the tweet urging Kendra Lust to come to India to watch the IPL to which she said, "would be fun."

Venky, Rinku slay the Titans

Rinku Singh and Venkatesh Iyer proved to be the stars for KKR as they pulled off a heist at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Needing 29 to win in the final over, Rinku Singh smashed five sixes off the last five deliveries to stun the Titans, who had posted 204 for 4 on the board after electing to bat first.

Rinku's final over heroics came after Venkatesh Iyer roared back to form and smashed 83 off 40 balls to lay the foundation for KKR's 205-run chase.

Iyer's innings was laced with 8 fours and five sixes while Rinku hit six maximums and a solitary boundary. Iyer was also part of a 100-run partnership for the third wicket with captain Nitish Rana, who contributed with 45 off 29 balls.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

